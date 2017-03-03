BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical issues profit warning
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
March 3 Sartorius AG:
* Sartorius to acquire real-time live-cell analysis pioneer and leader Essen BioScience
* Transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by end of Q1 2017
* Sartorius will purchase Essen BioScience for $320 million in cash
* Sartorius will update its 2017 financial guidance for lab division and therefore also for Sartorius Group post closure of transaction Source text - bit.ly/2mSCzsh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rCIKmp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS