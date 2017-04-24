April 24 Sartorius AG
* Group sales revenue up 12.2%; earnings(1) up 17.0%
* Recently upgraded guidance for full year of 2017 confirmed
* Says increased its underlying EBITDA by 17.0% to 84.6
million euros, and its respective margin from 24.0% to 24.7%
* Relevant net profit for group grew by 17.7% from 29.3
million euros to 34.4 million euros
* Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA stood at 2.4 and
company's equity ratio was 34.2%
* Says projects that group sales revenue for full year will
grow by about 12% to 16%
* Says underlying EBITDA margin will increase slightly more
than by half a percentage point over prior-year figure of 25.0%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: