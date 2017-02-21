BRIEF-Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group says dividend payment date on June 23
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
Feb 21 Sartorius AG:
* Dividends to increase to 0.46 euros ($0.4850) per preference share and to 0.45 euros per ordinary share
* Rainer Lehmann appointed to CFO
Source text: bit.ly/2lHMjIO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9484 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slumped for a second straight month in May, likely reflecting a high base effect from the year before.