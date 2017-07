July 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag

* Says forecast for full year of 2017 confirmed

* Says for second half, we expect a somewhat improved market environment in north america

* Says in first half of 2017, sales revenue rose by 11.5% in constant currencies to 704.1 million euros

* Says underlying ebitda rose 13.8%, primarily due to economies of scale, from 153.4 million euros to 174.5 million euros