Feb 23 Sartorius AG:

* Outlook for 2017: sales growth of 8 percent to 12 percent planned; profitability projected to further increase

* FY group sales revenue rises by a good 18 percent to 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion)

* FY earnings increase by nearly one-fourth to 324.5 million euros

* Increased its underlying FY EBITDA by 23.6 percent to 325.4 million euros, and its respective margin rose from 23.6 percent to 25.0 percent

* For current fiscal year underlying EBITDA margin is forecasted to gain around half a percentage point over prior-year figure of 25.0 percent

* For 2017, Sartorius projects a capex ratio of around 12 percent to 15 percent Source text - bit.ly/2maUpKS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)