April 3 Sartorius Ag

* Acquires leading company for bioprocess data analytics software

* Successful completion of the acquisition of essen bioscience

* Financial targets raised for fiscal 2017

* 2017 sales will increase by about 20% to 24% (previously about 6% to 10%) and the lab products & services division's underlying ebitda margin will rise by nearly 2 percentage points compared with the prior-year figure of 16.0% (previously about + 1 percentage point)

* Based on the updated division forecasts, management projects that group sales revenue for the full year will grow by about 12% to 16% (previously about 8% to 12%). The company's underlying ebitda margin is forecasted to increase slightly ahead of the half a percentage point previously expected