BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Sasbadi Holdings Bhd
* Unit entered into two publishing agreements with Majlis Peperiksaan
* Publishing agreements are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of the Sasbadi Holdings Group
* Under publishing agreements, MPM grants an exclusive licence to SSB for a period of three years Source text (bit.ly/2mifhLC) Further company coverage:
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans