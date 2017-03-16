March 16 Sasfin Holdings Ltd:
* Unaudited interim results and dividend declarations for
the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* HY headline earnings down 18.84 percent to R86.142 mln
(Dec 2015: R106.137 mln)
* HY headline earnings per ordinary share down 18.84 percent
to 271.42 cents (Dec 2015: 334.43 cents)
* Dividends per ordinary share down 18.84 percent to 80.00
cents (Dec 2015: 98.57 cents)
* HY total assets up 7.48 pct to R11.559 billion (Dec 2015:
R10.754 billion)
* HY gross loans and advances up 7.89 percent to R6.403 bln
(Dec 2015: R5.935 bln)
* HY total equity excluding preference shares up 7.63
percent to R1.413 bln (Dec 2015: R1.313 bln)
* HY funds under administration and management including
under advisement down 21.43 percent to R88 bln (Dec 2015: R112
bln)
* HY group total capital adequacy ratio (unaudited) 18.32
pct (Dec 2015: 21.97 pct)
