June 12 Sato Foods Co Ltd

* Says Niigata-based firm, which is engaged in management and control of shares, as well as other business, offered a takeover bid for 430,000 shares (or no more than 430,000 shares) of the co

* Offered purchase price at 3,164 yen per share

* Offering period from June 13 to July 10

* Settlement starts on July 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KFz45k

