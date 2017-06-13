UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Sato Restaurant Systems Co Ltd
* Says the co will be restructured into a holding company by a way of company split, effective Oct. 1
* Says it will transfer food and franchise stores business to an Osaka-based unit, which is engaged in management and operation of restaurants
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KjlRFp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources