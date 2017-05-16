May 16 Satudora Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says it will purchase 80 percent stake of Regional Marketing Co Ltd, from its wholly owned subsidiary located in Sapporo, on May 19

* Regional Marketing will become 80 percent owned subsidiary of the company, and the Sapporo-based subsidiary will hold no stake in Regional Marketing

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OCb5IB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)