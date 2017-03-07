March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE:
* Affiliates of Saudi Aramco and Shell achieve significant
milestone toward separation of Motiva assets
* Saudi Arabian Oil Co- reached agreements between saudi
refining and sopc holdings east on separation of assets,
liabilities and businesses of motiva enterprises
* Saudi Arabian Oil Co - SRI will assume full ownership of
the motiva enterprises llc name and legal entity
* Saudi Arabian Oil Co- Shell will assume sole ownership of
the Norco, LA., refinery the Convent, LA., refinery, 11
distribution terminals
