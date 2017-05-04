BRIEF-Wilex says unit Heidelberg Pharma signs research agreement with Takeda
* SUBSIDIARY HEIDELBERG PHARMA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TARGET RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ANTIBODY TARGETED AMANITIN CONJUGATES
May 4 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp:
* Q1 net profit 100 million riyals
* Q1 revenue 393.1 million riyals Source:(bit.ly/2p0OVE6) Further company coverage:
* SUBSIDIARY HEIDELBERG PHARMA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TARGET RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ANTIBODY TARGETED AMANITIN CONJUGATES
LONDON, June 19 Scientists said on Monday they had pinpointed a particular type of immune system cell that could predict more precisely if cancer patients are likely to respond to modern immunotherapy medicines.
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's main stock index was lifted by shares of financial firms on Monday, while energy companies got a boost as oil prices steadied after coming under pressure over the past month.