June 8 Saudi Telecom Company:

* Received mobile phone licenses in the frequency bands 700 mhz and 1800 mhz for 2.51 billion riyals

* 30 percent of value to be paid in 2017, rest to be paid within 10 years in equal installments starting from year 2019