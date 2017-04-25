BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Alawwal Bank
* Announces board resolution to commence discussions on merger with Saudi British Bank
* Entering in such discussions does not necessarily mean that the merger will take place between the two parties
* Proposed merger will still be subject to formal regulatory approvals prior to the completion
* Bank does not expect that the proposed merger will, if completed, result in any involuntary layoff of employees Source: (bit.ly/2oGwtM7) Further company coverage: )
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm