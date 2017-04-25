April 25 Alawwal Bank

* Announces board resolution to commence discussions on merger with Saudi British Bank

* Entering in such discussions does not necessarily mean that the merger will take place between the two parties

* Proposed merger will still be subject to formal regulatory approvals prior to the completion

* Bank does not expect that the proposed merger will, if completed, result in any involuntary layoff of employees Source: (bit.ly/2oGwtM7) Further company coverage: )