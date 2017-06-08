BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-electric wins China Unicom' bids to provide cables
* Says co won two bids from China Unicom, to provide ordinary fiber optic cables and ribbon cables
June 8 Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co :
* Receives new frequencies for 2.07 billion riyals
* 30 percent of value to be paid in 2017, rest to be paid within 10 years in equal installments
* Additional spectrum will be available from start of year 2018
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.653531 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.