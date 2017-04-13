BRIEF-Qtone Education Group Guangdong wins bid worth 44 mln yuan
* Says it wins bid for purchasing project worth 44 million yuan
April 13 Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co :
* FY net loss 138.6 million riyals
* FY services revenue 421.7 million riyals Source:(bit.ly/2p0IWit) Further company coverage:
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY
BERLIN, June 15 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.