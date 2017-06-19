June 19 Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co:

* Agrees new terms with holders of 500 million riyals sukuk maturing in 2019

* Sukuk holders approve to increase sukuk margin to 3 pct from 1.85 pct for every interim distribution period

* Co will have right to recall all sukuk at any interim distribution date Source:(bit.ly/2rwfsq0)