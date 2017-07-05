BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT
July 5 Makkah Construction and Development Co :
* Says Millennium & Copthorne Middle East Holdings to manage, operate co's five star hotels in Makkah
* Says contract period is for 20 years starting from Nov 1, 2017
* Says contract has no specific value as Millennium will get a portion of profit against hotel operation, management
* Says expects positive financial impact from Q4 of current financial year
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"