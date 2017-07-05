July 5 Makkah Construction and Development Co :

* Says Millennium & Copthorne Middle East Holdings to manage, operate co's five star hotels in Makkah

* Says contract period is for 20 years starting from Nov 1, 2017

* Says contract has no specific value as Millennium will get a portion of profit against hotel operation, management

* Says expects positive financial impact from Q4 of current financial year