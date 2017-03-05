BRIEF-Kyung Nam Pharm says subscription results of 4th series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 15
March 5 Middle East Healthcare Co:
* Board approves management supervision agreements for six hospitals under development outside KSA Source: (bit.ly/2mGxBmu) Further company coverage: )
* Says all of its 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 15
* Serco partners with University Hospital Southampton NHS foundation trust to transform catering and cleaning
* Says it plans to issue about 23 million new shares of its common stock