BRIEF-Vanc Pharmaceuticals respond to demand letter from Canagen Pharmaceuticals
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000
March 5 Middle East Healthcare Co:
* Board proposes cash dividend of 2 riyals per share for year 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2mro5mO) Further company coverage: )
* Natus medical inc ceo james hawkins reports purchase of 4000 shares of co's common stock on june 15 at $33.98 per share - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2t6OYwA) Further company coverage:
June 15 A bipartisan group of state attorneys general announced on Thursday that they are jointly investigating the marketing and sales practices of drug companies that manufacture opioid painkillers at the center of a national addiction epidemic.