MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 22
DUBAI, June 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Etihad Etisalat Co
* Acquires 2x5 MHZ block in 1800 MHZ band through its participation in auction conducted by CITC, for 422 million riyals
* 30 percent of value to be paid within 90 days after conclusion of auction, remaining 70 percent to be paid in equal annual instalments over 10 years period
* Additional spectrum will be available in beginning of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
