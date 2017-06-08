June 8 Etihad Etisalat Co

* Acquires 2x5 MHZ block in 1800 MHZ band through its participation in auction conducted by CITC, for 422 million riyals

* 30 percent of value to be paid within 90 days after conclusion of auction, remaining 70 percent to be paid in equal annual instalments over 10 years period

