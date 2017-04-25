April 25 Saudia Dairy And Foodstuff Co :

* Announces the construction of a new warehouse for the company in Jeddah city

* Total estimated cost of this project will be SAR 145 million

* Construction work on project will start in May 2017 and is expected to be completed by end of 2018

* Financial impact will have effect by end of 2nd quarter of financial year 2018/2019 Source: (bit.ly/2q2U9ir) Further company coverage: