Feb 21 National Industrialization Company
:
* Unit Cristal enters into agreement to sell domestic,
international titanium dioxide business to Tronox for cash and
newly shares
* Deal in return for $1.673 billion cash and 37.6 million of
newly issued class A shares in Tronox
* Closing of deal is expected to occur within 15 months from
the date hereof, subject to regulatory approvals
* Size of the company board of directors will remain
unchanged at nine members
* Tom Casey will remain chairman and chief executive officer
of combined business
* As result of transaction, using cash consideration,
Cristal shall fully repay its bank debt of $1.673 billion
outstanding in Saudi Arabia
* HSBC Saudi Arabia and Perella Weinberg partners are acting
as financial advisors
* Transaction will significantly deleverage Tasnee
consolidated balance sheet from 6.0x to 4.5x pro forma Dec 2016
post transaction
* Actual impact on net income and shareholders equity shall
be determined at the date of closing of this transaction
Source text ID: (bit.ly/2lHLj7E)
Further company coverage: