BRIEF- GFA acquires Tokyo-based property
June 16GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 16 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/RkaoXx Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 26 Company for Cooperative Insurance :
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
* Board accpets resignation of Raeed Abdullah Saleh Altamimi as CEO, effective April 20, 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2mjGrXh) Further company coverage: )
* Says LIC raises stake in co by 2.34 percent to 10.42 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WIHLBORGS HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY MEDIPLAST FOR 11,500 M² IN FOSIE, MALMÖ.