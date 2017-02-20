ESPN announces executive reorganization
June 16 Walt Disney Co's ESPN has reorganized its top executives, promoting Connor Schell to oversee all of its content creation across digital, TV and print, ESPN President John Skipper said on Friday.
Feb 20 Tihama Advertising and Public Relations and Marketing Holding:
* To convene EGM on March 21 to vote for capital decrease to 75 million riyals from 150 million riyals Source: (bit.ly/2m3Ytcy) Further company coverage: )
June 16 Apple Inc has hired two long-time Sony Pictures Television executives to expand the iPhone maker's push into original television programming, plunging deeper into a field crowded by Hollywood studios and online streaming services.
ANKARA, June 16 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss the Qatar crisis, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Friday.