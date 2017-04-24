April 24 Savanna Energy Services Corp:

* Savanna announces change of control offer for outstanding senior notes and temporary waiver from syndicated credit facility lenders

* Issued notice of change of control to repurchase outstanding cdn. $107.085 million of 7.00% senior unsecured notes due 2018

* To repurchase senior unsecured notes due 2018 at price of 101% of aggregate amount of notes repurchased, plus accrued,unpaid interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: