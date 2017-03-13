Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Savanna explains why proposed acquisition by Western Energy is superior to hostile offer from Total Energy
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Savanna refuted a number of unsubstantiated and erroneous claims by total in a news release dated March 9, 2017
* Savanna Energy Services - Savanna reiterated unanimous recommendations of board that Savanna shareholders should vote in favour of Western offer and reject Total offer
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Western offer is financially, strategically and operationally superior Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.