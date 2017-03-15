March 15 Savanna Energy Services Corp:
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for
acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and
reiterates rejection of the Total offer
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for
acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and
reiterates rejection of the total offer
* Savanna Energy Services Corp- amending agreement also
provides for an increase in reciprocal non-completion fee by $5
million to $20 million
* Pursuant to revised Western offer, new consideration
reflects a price of $2.30 per Savanna share
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Western Energy Services
increased consideration payable pursuant to its previously
announced acquisition of common shares of savann
* Savanna Energy Services - revised Western offer, which
includes a firm $0.21 in cash per Savanna share, is "superior"
to Total's hostile offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: