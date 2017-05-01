BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
May 1 Svb Financial Group
* Savara inc - has entered into a loan agreement with silicon valley bank
* Savara inc - agreement provides for a $15 million debt facility, $7.5 million of which is immediately available to savara
* Savara inc - primary use of capital is for repayment of pre-merger debt of $3.7 million owed to hercules technology growth capital
* Savara inc - immediately after funding of initial $7.5 million,repayment of hercules debt, savara expects to have cash on hand of approximately $19 million.
* Savara inc - in addition, capital will be utilized to fund savara's ongoing development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp