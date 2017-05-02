BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 2 Savaria Corp
* Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing
* Savaria corp says to increase size of its previously announced $27.8 million "bought deal" offering on a private placement basis
* Savaria -pursuant to upsized deal terms, underwriters to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 2.8 million subscription receipts at $13.90/subscription receipt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.