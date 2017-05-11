BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Savaria Corp
* Savaria announces another record quarter - revenue is up 19% and EBITDA is up 31%
* Q1 revenue C$31.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$32.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share - diluted $ 0.09
* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$143 million
* Sees adjusted EBITDA in a range of $25.5-$26.5 million for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view c$0.49, revenue view c$145.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s

* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros