May 11 Savaria Corp

* Savaria announces another record quarter - revenue is up 19% and EBITDA is up 31%

* Q1 revenue C$31.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$32.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share - diluted $ 0.09

* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$143 million

* Sees adjusted EBITDA in a range of $25.5-$26.5 million for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view c$0.49, revenue view c$145.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S