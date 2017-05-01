BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Savaria Corp
* Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.
* Terms and conditions of transaction were unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of Savaria and Span-America
* Transaction is immediately accretive by more than 30 pct to Savaria's ttm free cash flow per share
* Savaria has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial and GMP Securities L.P. To sell 2 million subscription receipts
* If conditions to deal not satisfied by Sept 1, gross proceeds of offering will be returned to holders of subscription receipts with interest
* Savaria is also reaffirming its full year 2017 outlook provided on March 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage: