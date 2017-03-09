March 9 Savencia SA:

* FY current operating income 187.1 million euros ($198.0 million) versus 151.9 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 104.5 million euros versus 57.0 million euros year ago

* Volatility of the dairy economy in the main producing countries and the uncertainty regarding the evolution of world currencies will continue to strongly impact the year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)