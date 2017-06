June 12 Savills Plc

* Savills - ‍savills, on behalf of a client of savills investment management, sold 237,919 sq ft iforce distribution hub in Redditch, Worcestershire​

* ‍Royal London Asset Management has acquired warehouse for 25.15 million stg, reflecting a net initial yield of 5.35 pct.​

* ‍JLL advised Royal London Asset Management​