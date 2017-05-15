BRIEF-Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Henan Food and Drug Administration
May 15 Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
* Says IFRS effective from the annual report for fiscal year ending March 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/siWoxG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate