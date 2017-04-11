BRIEF-Timeless Software posts FY loss attributable hk$16.574 mln
* Fy loss attributable hk$16.574 million versus loss of hk$20.621 million
April 11 SB Energy Holdings Limited:
* SB Energy of Softbank Group commissions first solar power plant under solar parks scheme of Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission Source text - (SB Energy Holdings Limited (“SB Energy”), has announced the commencement of commercial operation of its 350 MW solar power plant located in Andhra Pradesh. It is the first operational solar power plant delivered under the Solar Parks scheme of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission.)
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
ANKARA, June 15 Several thousand people took to the streets of Turkey's two biggest cities on Thursday to protest against a 25-year prison sentence handed down to an opposition lawmaker on spying charges.