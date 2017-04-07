BRIEF-Veritas Investments says initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings
* Initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings Ltd, purchaser of business of Nosh Group ltd
April 7 SB Financial Group Inc
* SB Financial Group Inc files for stock shelf of up to $30 million – SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ohB8aQ] Further company coverage:
* Initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings Ltd, purchaser of business of Nosh Group ltd
* HAS AGREED TO SELL 61 PROPERTIES IN HELSINGBORG TO WILLHEM AND FOLKSAMGRUPPEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.