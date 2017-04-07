BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
April 7 Sba Communications Corp
* SBA Communications Corp - on April 4, indirect subsidiary entered into a purchase agreement - SEC filing
* SBA Communications - SBA Tower Trust agreed to sell $760 million principal amount of secured tower revenue securities, Series 2017-1C to initial purchasers
* SBA Communications Corp - expects closing of 2017-1C tower securities to occur on or about April 17, 2017
* SBA Communications - upon issuance, securities to have anticipated repayment date of April 11, 2022; maturity date of April 9, 2047; interest rate of 3.168 pct/annum
* SBA Communications - to use proceeds to repay $611.6 million aggregate principal amount of secured tower revenue securities securities, series 2012-1C, among others Source text: (bit.ly/2o6TOYF) Further company coverage:
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
