BRIEF-Tusker Medical raises $10.2 mln in equity financing
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)
Feb 24 SBC Sveriges Bostadsrattscentrum AB:
* Q4 revenue 113 million Swedish crowns ($12.59 million) versus 109 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 15 million crowns versus 14 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.10 crowns per share for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9787 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Italy's Finance Minister said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the Veneto region.