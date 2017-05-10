BRIEF-Prime Financial Group says FY consolidated group income expected to increase by about 35%
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017
May 10 SBERBANK
* APRIL NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 52.1 BILLION
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
* 4-MONTH NET INTEREST INCOME TO RAS OF RUB 376.9 BILLION VERSUS RUB 358.9 BILLION YEAR AGO
* 4-MONTH TOTAL PROVISION CHARGE UNDER RAS OF RUB 92.1 BILLION VERSUS RUB 111.7 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2q2s1vr
SYDNEY, June 20 A credit ratings downgrade of Australia's biggest banks by Moody's Investor Service is not expected to raise their funding costs because the new rating is in line with other ratings agencies, Deutsche Bank analysts said.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Democrats took to the Senate floor on Monday to throw a spotlight on behind-the-scenes efforts by the Republican majority to repeal former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.