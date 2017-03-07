March 7 Sberbank:
* February net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS)
of 46.7 billion roubles ($801.76 million) versus 31.5 billion
roubles in Feb. 2016
* Jan.-Feb. net interest income to RAS of 182.2 billion
roubles, up 7.5pct versus year ago
* Jan.-Feb. net profit to RAS of 104.62 billion roubles
versus 59.77 billion roubles year ago
* Jan.-Feb. total provision charge to RAS of 25.09 billion
roubles versus 84.8 billion roubles year ago
($1 = 58.2465 roubles)
