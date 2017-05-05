May 5 State Bank Of India

* Comment by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI on government's ordinance to resolve NPAs

* State Bank of India chair says empowering RBI with an explicit mandate should reorient various stakeholders for effective NPA resolution Source text - (Amendments to the Banking Regulations Act, coming on the heels of the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and amendments to the SARFAESI and Debt Recovery Tribunal Acts indicate the Government's firm commitment to find a satisfactory solution to the NPA resolution problem. Empowering the RBI with an explicit mandate should reorient various stakeholders for effective NPA resolution. The country and its banking system needs to move quickly and decisively to take benefits of these enabling provisions)