July 31, 2017 / 7:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-SBI exec says there won't be much impact of rate cut as far as savings account balances are concerned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - State Bank of India managing director Rajnish Kumar and CFO Anshula Kant on a conference call:

* About 40 percent of the demonetisation inflows are left with the bank

* Choice before SBI was to either raise MCLR or reduce deposit rates

* 90 percent of savings accounts below 10 million rupees deposits

* Don't expect savings bank rate cut will lead to faster outflow of deposits

* There will not be much impact of rate cut as far as savings account balances are concerned

* Heavy liquidity and muted credit growth another reason for cut in savings bank deposit rates

* Total savings deposits as on date are 9.4 trln rupees

* During demonetisation 1.5 trln rupees had flown into savings accounts during Nov-Dec 2016

* Don't expect CASA ratio to go down significantly

* "We would like to see further interest rate cuts to boost growth"

* "Corporate credit growth is very very weak" Further company coverage:

