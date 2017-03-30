BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower building
* Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower Building Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 30 SBM Holdings Ltd:
* FY group profit before tax of 2.99 billion rupees versus 2.05 billion rupees year ago
* FY group net interest income of 4.38 billion rupees versus 4.25 billion rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2nOXC2C Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower Building Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.