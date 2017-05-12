BRIEF-Tribune Media announces expected share of proceeds as result of CareerBuilder sale
* Tribune Media Co - expects to receive $157 million in cash, retain an approximate 8 percent ownership stake in CareerBuilder on a fully-diluted basis
May 12 Sbm Bank (Mauritius) Ltd:
* Q1 group profit after tax stood at 581 million rupees versus 715 million rupees year ago
* Q1 net interest margin decreased to 2.82% from 3.36% for the quarter ended 31 march 2016
* group’s total assets grew by 12.71% to reach 165.58 billion rupees as at 31 march 2017
* Credit growth has shown signs of a pickup in the first quarter
* Margins would remain under pressure amidst strong competition and persisting high liquidity
* Q1 pretax profit at 695.81 million rupees versus 901.63 million rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2q9zjgX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)