Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 SBM Offshore NV:
* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
* SBM offshore NV - ExxonMobil has formally confirmed award of contracts for next phase of Liza project in Guyana
* SBM Offshore NV - under contracts, SBM Offshore will construct, install, lease and operate a floating production, storage and offloading vessel
* Floating production, storage and offloading vessel is designed to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.