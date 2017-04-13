BRIEF-Tailyn Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
April 13 SBS Media Holdings :
* Says its unit SBS Plus Co.,Ltd will issue 64,303 shares to merge with SBS Sports Co., Ltd with merger ratio of 1:0.0389716 between the unit and SBS Sports Co., Ltd
* Says its unit will survive and SBS Sports Co., Ltd will be dissolved after merger
* Expected merger effective date is May 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/moZ39E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in GALAXY Inc, which is engaged in on-demand publishing business and media business, for 140 million yen
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15