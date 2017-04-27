April 27 SCA

* Q1 Forest Products Business net sales increased 5 pct and amounted to SEK 3,969 mln

* Says Q1 total operations (forest products and hygiene business) net sales increased by 4 pct to SEK 29,104 mln

* Q1 Forest Products Business EBITDA decreased 2 pct to SEK 797 mln (813)

* Sca says Q1 total operations (forest products and hygiene business) profit for period totaled SEK 2,019 mln

* Q1 Forest Products Business operating profit decreased 7 pct to SEK 498 mln

* Reuters poll: SCA Forest Products Business Q1 EBIT seen at SEK 566 million, sales at SEK 4.06 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)