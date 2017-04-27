April 27 SCA

* Says hygiene business adjusted operating profit before amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (EBITA) rose 6 pct to SEK 2,917 mln

* Says hygiene business Q1 net sales totaled SEK 25,268 mln

* Says preparations for distribution and listing of SCA Hygiene AB are under way, and intention is that first day of separate trading in two companies will be in june 2017

* Says hygiene business Q1 adjusted operating profit 2,896 million SEK

* Reuters poll: SCA hygiene products business Q1 adjusted EBIT seen at SEK 2,848 million, sales at SEK 25.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)